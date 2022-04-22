Man arrested in White Oak Village shopping center shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested a 23-year-old Henrico man in connection with a shooting at White Oak Village shopping center on Laburnum Avenue in March.

Officers were called to the shopping center just before noon on Monday, March 23, after people gathered around two vehicles got into an argument and started shooting at each other.

While no one was hit by gunfire, but one person was hit by a suspect vehicle that was leaving the scene.

Dae’Shawn Tramaine Singleton was arrested without incident and is being held without bond at Henrico County Jail, Henrico Police officials said Friday.

Police said the investigation into the case is still active and that anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

WTVR

Woman caught in crossfire of shopping center shooting

A delivery driver, a woman in her mid-60s, found herself caught in the middle of the shootout.

"Instead of coming to my car, I turned back towards the restaurant and tripped up. I saw the car coming at me. I was yelling so they'd know somebody was down," the woman told Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The shootout rattled the nerves of those who shop here on a regular basis.

"It makes me not want to come by myself. Honestly, I stop this way on the way home to grab a few things when I'm headed home from work. But if I'm by myself, I generally try not to stop because you hear everything that's going on nowadays and you never know what could happen," one shopper said.

The driver said she had made a delivery in a more "crime-prone area" before White Oak and said that drop off was peaceful.

"Then, in a place where you might not expect it, it happens," she said. "I believe God had his angels encamped around me. It's not my time so that's why I'm still here."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.