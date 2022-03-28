Henrico Police investigate shooting at White Oak Village shopping center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting at White Oak Village shopping center on Laburnum Avenue in Henrico.

Officers were called to the shopping center just before Noon on Monday when people gathered around two vehicles got into an argument and started shooting at each other.

No one was hit by gunfire, but one person was struck by a driver leaving the scene.

That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.