Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dad of slain journalist fails to make ballot for Congress

Election-2022-Virginia-Parker
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Andy Parker, father of WDBJ-TV reporter Alison Parker, who was shot dead on live television Aug 26, center, is hugged by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, right, after speaking at a rally against gun violence, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The father of a Virginia journalist fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 has conceded that he failed to make the ballot in the Democratic nomination contest for the 5th Congressional District. Andy Parker, who announced in January that he would seek to unseat incumbent GOP Rep. Bob Good, said in a statement Monday, April 19, 2022, that he would instead throw his support to Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Election-2022-Virginia-Parker
Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 12:07:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The father of a Virginia journalist fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 has conceded that he failed to make the ballot in the Democratic nomination contest for the 5th Congressional District.

Andy Parker said in a statement this week that he would instead throw his support to Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg.

Parker announced in January that he was getting in the race to unseat incumbent GOP Rep. Bob Good.

Parker’s campaign told WDBJ last week that it was reviewing its petition signatures.

Parker has pushed for gun-control measures since his 24-year-old daughter Alison Parker was killed by a former colleague during an interview.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone