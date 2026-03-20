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Crash involving power lines shuts down stretch of Centralia Road in Chester

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 20, 2026
Crash involving power lines shuts down stretch of Centralia Road in Chester
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving power lines has shut down a stretch of Centralia Road near Salem Church Road in Chester, according to VDOT.

A photo from the scene shows a van that appears to have crashed into a power pole.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The roadway will be shut down for crews to make repairs.

VDOT advises drivers to expect an "extended closure" and find alternate routes.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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