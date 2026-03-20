Crash involving power lines shuts down stretch of Centralia Road in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving power lines has shut down a stretch of Centralia Road near Salem Church Road in Chester, according to VDOT.

A photo from the scene shows a van that appears to have crashed into a power pole.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The roadway will be shut down for crews to make repairs.

VDOT advises drivers to expect an "extended closure" and find alternate routes.



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