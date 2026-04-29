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Cows found wandering in Virginia road. Sheriff's office wants to get them back to their owner.

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 29, 2026
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LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is working to find the owner of several cattle found wandering on Tuesday.

The cows were found in the 1000 block of Paynes Mill Road and are being safely contained, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone missing cattle or who may have information about their owners is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 540-967-1234.

The sheriff's office reminds livestock owners in the county to be sure their contact information is up to date in its Range List database, making it easier for owners to be contacted.

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