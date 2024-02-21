Construction begins on ‘bright, beautiful’ police station in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Construction is officially underway on Richmond’s newest police station.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, local leaders and members of the Richmond Police Department, including Police Chief Rick Edwards, gathered Wednesday afternoon for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Your environment matters and officers going into a facility where you know the roof’s leaking or there's other problems can really be challenging,” Edwards said. “So this is going to be a bright, beautiful, wonderful building that's really designed for the needs of the 21st century officer.”

Precinct No. 1 will be located on Fairfield Way in the city’s East End.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.