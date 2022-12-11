Teen critically injured in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. – A teenager was critically injured in a shooting in Richmond’s East End Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for a report of a shooting just after 11 a.m. That is in the city's Mosby Court neighborhood.

The victim is a 14-year-old boy, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.