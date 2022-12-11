Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Teen critically injured in Richmond neighborhood

A teenager was critically injured in a shooting in Richmond’s East End Sunday morning.
Dec. 11, 2022 Coalter Street Shooting
Posted at 6:11 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 18:34:34-05

RICHMOND, Va. – A teenager was critically injured in a shooting in Richmond’s East End Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for a report of a shooting just after 11 a.m. That is in the city's Mosby Court neighborhood.

The victim is a 14-year-old boy, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Woman taken to hospital after fire destroys Richmond duplex Surprising Virginia man who has grown beardffor a good cause More sunshine Monday 'Amazing' Envigo beagle reunion brings 'over-the-top excitement' Watch replay Dudley and Lanier Awards Ceremony Surprising 'neighborhood sanctuary' for kids to 'invest in our future' Blessing of the Animals 'brings people together' in Richmond Teen builds memorial for veterans at historic Richmond cemetery More clouds for Sunday In August, he completed a project for Petersburg. He still hasn't been paid.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone