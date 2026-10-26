Claims against former UVA Health CEO dismissed, but doctors’ retaliation case continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A federal judge has dismissed most claims in a lawsuit brought by four current and former University of Virginia physicians, while allowing two whistleblower retaliation claims to continue.

The doctors alleged they faced professional retaliation after objecting to billing practices and raising patient-safety concerns during former UVA Health CEO Craig Kent’s tenure.

In the Oct. 21 ruling, Senior U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon dismissed all claims against UVA and the individual defendants, including Craig Kent. The judge also dismissed the doctors’ civil RICO claims for a second time.

But two claims remain.

The court allowed retaliation claims under the federal False Claims Act and Virginia Fraud Against Taxpayers Act to continue against UVA Physicians Group. Norman K. Moon specifically wrote that those claims,“and only those claims,” will proceed to discovery.

The doctors now have 14 days to file an amended complaint containing only those remaining retaliation claims.

The ruling is the latest development in a controversy CBS 6 has been following surrounding Craig Kent’s tenure at UVA Health.

CBS 6 previously reported that Craig Kent resigned in February 2025 after UVA’s Board of Visitors was briefed on an investigation that followed a no-confidence letter signed by more than 100 doctors.

CBS 6 also reported on a separate report containing accounts from more than 30 physicians who raised concerns about patient safety and Craig Kent’s leadership. Craig Kent has disputed those allegations and filed his own defamation lawsuit against the attorneys who prepared that report.

In an Oct. 23 press release, Baker Donelson, the law firm representing Kent and several other current and former UVA Health leaders, said all claims against its clients had been dismissed.

In a joint statement released through the firm, Kent, Melina Kibbe and Wendy Horton said:

“We are pleased by the court's decision and proud that our team led UVA Health – an organization with more than 18,000 employees and 1,200 physicians – over a period of many years, with integrity and proven success.”



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