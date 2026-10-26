Man charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shot inside Henrico apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man is facing charges after police say a 5-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and fatally shot himself inside a Henrico County apartment Saturday afternoon.

Steven Renard Blakeney Jr., 26, of Henrico, was taken into custody Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, and charged with improper storage of firearms and allowing access to firearms by children, according to Henrico Police. He was taken to the Henrico Jail, where he was held without bond.

Police and fire crews were called to the Cool Lane Commons apartments in the 1900 block of Cool Lane around 4:44 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting, according to Henrico Police officials. When officers arrived, they found the boy inside the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico County Boy killed in 'isolated incident' at Henrico apartments, police say WTVR Web Staff

According to a criminal complaint, the child and his mother had arrived at the apartment just minutes before the shooting. Investigators believe the boy found the gun and accidentally shot himself.

The recovered gun is believed to be owned by Blakeney. Blakeney does not live at the address but is in a relationship with the leaseholder and frequently spends the night, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Blakeney routinely carries a gun, without a holster, in his waistband or pocket, and usually places it on a dresser or counter in the apartment when it is not on his person. There are boxes or locks within the apartment to securely store a firearm, the complaint states.

The apartment complex is in the East Highland Park neighborhood, just off Route 360 and near Interstate 64. It is very close to the Richmond-Henrico line.

Police initially described the victim only as a minor before later confirming he was a 5-year-old boy. Officials described the shooting as "an isolated incident" and said there was "no threat to the community."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. C. Andrews at 804-501-5000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.