How Richmond's mayoral candidates plan to improve the school system

RICHMOND, Va. -- All five mayoral candidates took the stage at the Citizens' Debate Tuesday.

The debate, held at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC), was co-sponsored by Richmond First, the VMHC’s John Marshall Center, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and WTVR CBS 6.

Host Greg McQuade and panelists Bob Holsworth, Chris Coates and Reba Hollingsworth 11 questions to the candidates — Andreas Addison, Danny Avula, Michelle Mosby, Maurice Neblett, and Harrison Roday.

Local News Citizens' Debate Recap: Where Richmond's mayoral candidates stand on key issues WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The fourth question of the debate was: SOL pass rates rose in Richmond this year, but are still far below many other school systems in the metro area. What should the mayor’s role be in improving the city school system?

Harrison Roday

Well, the mayor can play a very important role, and I think we all know that supporting our kids means supporting our families and our teachers. I'm honored to have earned the endorsement of the Richmond Education Association that represents 1200 of our public school teachers and support staff.

Supporting teachers is what matters to creating outcomes that are better for our families and for our kids. We also have to have a mayor, and I will be a mayor, that stands up to Governor Youngkin who has tried to take us backward on school funding, has tried to ban books and has tried to erase Black history.

As mayor of this city, I will ensure that we fight for all of the resources that our kids deserve in public school every day.

Michelle Mosby

When I served on City Council, I had the opportunity to be elected as president. During that time, I brought the school board, the council and the administration together so that we could discuss budgetary items and the needs of our schools. We built four new schools. We were working together and not in confrontation. I today have been endorsed by more School Board Representatives than any candidate here, because what they know is that I will work with them to build our career tech education. They know that I will work with them to ensure that they're funded. They know that I will work with them to ensure that our children get the best education, because I believe that our children are our future, and I work to make sure that I am intentional. When I say that I believe in something, I put policy to believing in it.

Andreas Addison

You know, during my eight years on City Council, we've made historic investments in public schools, built four new schools, increased average teacher pay by $15,000, and invested $22 million in the classroom directly. But this is only one part of the child's development, and one of the things, I believe it's the reason why I'm here before you, is because of after-school programs, sports, athletics, arts, culture, and music.

One of the things we need to make sure is that every school and every child has the access to the same resources I had in rural Northwest Virginia. They need to have access to parks, community facilities, more importantly, programs that bring children together for happy and safe opportunities to learn, to challenge themselves, to work together with other students.

One of the things I feel is a big opportunity is to invest in the communities around our schools, making sure they're safe, walkable, well lit at night, and, more importantly, bring together events that bring the community together, like middle school sports, where twice a week we'll see families come together to support their children.

Danny Avula

School outcomes are a daily topic of conversation around our house. My wife teaches in public schools. Our five kids have all gone to Public Schools. I'm very intimately familiar with the challenges that our school system faces.

I think there are three main ways that the mayor will need to act. One is to prioritize Richmond public schools in the budget year in and year out. Two is to really stand with the superintendent and school board, build those relationships, and build consensus so that we're all moving towards the same outcomes. And three is a recognition that we're not going to be able to do this with local funds alone. We need deep partnership from the state, and this is work that I've done as Commissioner of Social Services.

I worked through three budget cycles to successfully draw down $200 million of new investment in increasing access to services for low-income Virginians. I will bring those relationships and that expertise of navigating the state and the General Assembly to help Richmond Public Schools move forward.

Maurice Neblett

So it will be improving relationships, working with the school board to help ensure accountability and inclusion exist. We also want to make sure, as a mayor's administration, streamline financial resources, and partner with the school board to allocate those resources within the system. We also want to make sure that we open the Richmond Technical Center, and also expand that, providing vocational opportunities and provide more funding for the pathway to college program as well.

Learn more about the candidates

Watch the full debate here or on our YouTube channel.

CBS 6 interviewed each candidate ahead of the debate, which you can find here:



For more information on this year’s election — and how to cast your ballot in the City of Richmond or the surrounding areas — visit WTVR’s Virginia Voter’s Guide.

You can check your voter registration here. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 15.

What hopes do you have for Richmond's next mayor? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom and let us know.

Note: WTVR used AI software to transcribe the debate and newsroom staff to edit for clarity.