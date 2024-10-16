Richmond's mayoral candidates discuss government efficiency, streamlining permit processes

RICHMOND, Va. -- All five mayoral candidates took the stage at the Citizens' Debate Tuesday.

The debate, held at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC), was co-sponsored by Richmond First, the VMHC’s John Marshall Center, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and WTVR CBS 6.

Host Greg McQuade and panelists Bob Holsworth, Chris Coates and Reba Hollingsworth 11 questions to the candidates — Andreas Addison, Danny Avula, Michelle Mosby, Maurice Neblett, and Harrison Roday.

The sixth question of the debate was: How do you expect to streamline the city’s permit process and change the perception that nothing gets done with Richmond’s government?

Andreas Addison

Well, I feel with that resident, because I too dealt with a building permit process that delayed my ability to open my gym for 18 months. One of the things we need to focus on is providing an opportunity for a front door, for all anyone trying to invest in our city, whether it be a building permit for a deck, an addition on the back of a house, opening a storefront or doing a major apartment building to address our housing crisis.

Everything starts with a building permit.

The basic level access needs to be able to have a point of contact one person you can call, you can email, you can text, you can get updates on whatever the status of your request is going to be.

I did not have that and obviously the citizen asking this question did not either.

As mayor, I will strengthen the Economic Development Authority to be that front door, to focus on bringing those resources right in front of you so you know exactly who to call and get your answers from. That's the kind of information we need to show as we are concerned and focused on investing in our city, there should be no black hole. There should be understanding of exactly what's expected, the next step and helping get you through that, that's the way I want to make sure city of Richmond is seen as open for business and ready for your investment.

Danny Avula

Improving the permitting process and so many other processes in City Hall really requires two things, one, process improvement and two, accountability from leadership.

When I took over as Commissioner of Social Services, we were facing a challenge where turnaround time on background investigations was taking eight weeks or more. Many businesses around the Commonwealth were struggling because our department was taking too long.

I met with the department, I worked with the team to outline the process, and we realized three things. We needed, to streamline the process, add more staff and invest in technology.

We did those three things, and in six months time, we went from an eight week turnaround to an under five day turnaround. And it took accountability from leadership to make sure that we were tracking week after week after week and making improvements.

That's the experience and expertise that I'll bring to this, this permitting process and so many others in City Hall.

Maurice Neblett

We need to evaluate the staffing levels and also make sure that we have technology that equips staff to be able to track the progress and the permit process. I like the Domino's Pizza tracking app, you know, that's just straight, clear and transparent, so that people know exactly where they are in the process. Is it in the oven? Is it on its way? So that's just making sure we have simple solutions for complex problems.

Harrison Roday

It's critical that we have a city hall that works for our residents. We don't need city hall in the headlines. But this really is about so much more than City Hall.

Yes, we can talk about how I've seen projects worked on projects led, projects that upgraded IT systems from the 1980s to today. We have to do some of that in our city.

I've run projects where we're redoing departments and hiring new leaders. Yes, we have to do those things.

But why is this a fundamental issue? This is an issue because we have to tackle really important problems like affordable housing, funding our schools, honoring our collective bargaining agreements, and ensuring our neighborhoods are safe.

And we can't do that and spend our taxpayer money wisely unless we know City Hall is working.

We can get that done if we work together.

Michelle Mosby

Again, that's what's so important about someone walking in the door, being able to get things done.

In your first 100-day plan. You need to meet with every department head. You need to know what's stopping us from being productive.

We also need to know where our staffing levels is. That needs to happen up front so that we can enhance and upgrade our digital portfolio.

Let's be clear, my friends, there are a lot of things that we can't apples to apples to our regional partners, but the system working, we can apples to apples. So it's bringing experts in, it's bringing our Henrico friends in. It's bringing our Chesterfield friends in to say, hey, you have a system that's working, help us get our system working so that we can indeed make sure that affordable housing and all of the other things that we want to see in our city happen.

And so that's how we get things done. We bring in experts to help us.

