Meet the candidates: Andreas Addison, Richmond Mayoral Candidate

RICHMOND, Va. -- This November, Richmonders will not just help choose a new president – but they will also elect a new mayor. Five candidates are running to replace Mayor Levar Stoney. Each will join CBS 6 individually to discuss their vision for Richmond.

City Councilor Andreas Addison sees the opportunity for continued progress in Richmond's future.

"I think the next mayor has to make sure they understand what's at stake," Addison said, "More importantly, what tools are available to make sure that as we grow, it's going to support those who might be on the fringes or on the elements of where they're being priced out."

WTVR Andreas Addison

One of Addison's campaign focuses has been affordable housing. As mayor, he said he would be sure that the city partners with developers to build affordable housing

"Fifty percent AMI is a really expensive price point," Addison said. "And that's for working families. That's about a $55,000 a year salary. That's a starting wage for a teacher, firefighter and police officer. And if we're not building housing for them, then we're not supporting our workforce."

Addison's approach to fixing the city's finance department would involve transparency and accountability from the outset. As a city employee, before running for city council, Addison created Richmond's Open Data Portal, where the city publishes government information and data, such as credit card transactions made by city employees.

"I think going back to the administration that I started from, going back to being as mayor, I think that's an opportunity to build upon what I think is the people are asking for — transparency, accountability, accessibility, more importantly, responsiveness," Addison said. "When they need help, they get it."

