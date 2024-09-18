How you can watch the upcoming Citizens Debate featuring Richmond's mayoral candidates

RICHMOND, Va. -- All five Richmond mayoral candidates will appear at the Citizens Debate on October 15 at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) in Richmond.

The debate will broadcast live on WTVR CBS 6 and stream to WTVR.com, the CBS 6 News app, and the CBS 6 streaming channels on Roku and Apple TV.

Richmond First, the VMHC’s John Marshall Center, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and WTVR CBS 6 are co-sponsoring the debate.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to arrive early to be seated for the 7 p.m. live broadcast.

CBS 6 is interviewing all the mayoral candidates leading up to Election Day.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Click here to email your debate questions to the CBS 6 Newsroom.