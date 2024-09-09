Meet the candidates: Harrison Roday, Richmond mayoral candidate

RICHMOND, Va. -- This November, Richmonders will not just help choose a new president – but they'll also elect a new mayor. Five candidates are running to replace Mayor Levar Stoney. Each will join CBS 6 individually to discuss their vision for Richmond.

Harrison Roday, who has a background in nonprofit and business leadership, said he shares values with the people of Richmond like affordable housing, investing in schools, and supporting neighborhoods.

"I think, really, the next mayor should be focused on using their experience and their values to fight for things that matter, whether it's affordable housing, investing in our schools, or supporting our neighborhoods," Roday said.

City Hall reform has been a core part of Roday's campaign from the start, he said, and that there needs to be a focus on performance improvements for both small businesses and citizens.

"I've called for a performance and financial audit of every department in City Hall," Roday said. "That's something we can do immediately that will set the stage for higher performance for our residents."

Roday said he would support the execution of "very tangible plans" in government services.

"With respect to personal property tax ... it takes, on average, 118 days for our residents to hear back and get a case closed just if they have a question," Roday said. "The type of leadership that I'll bring is, 'Here's when we're going to improve that number by, and here's how we're going to do it. And if we don't, we'll share with you why and how we're going to do better after that.'"

Roday said he has good relationships with both current city councilors and other individuals who plan to run. He said it is also important for the mayor to have relationships with members of the school board, as well.

"The mayor here does not have a magic wand," Roday said. "We need someone who knows how to collaborate and partner with stakeholders that are inside and outside the government in order to drive the change that we need."

Roday said citizens can expect him to show up at school board meetings, work with the school board, collaborate with the budget and show strong support for the school system.

"Anytime we talk about schools, I feel like it can become abstract," Roday said. "If we're not talking about teachers and kids, then we're missing the boat."



