Meet the candidates: Michelle Mosby, Richmond mayoral candidate

RICHMOND, Va. -- This November, Richmonders will not just help choose a new president – but they'll also elect a new mayor. Five candidates are running to replace Mayor Levar Stoney. Each will join CBS6 individually to discuss their vision for Richmond.

Former lead city councilor Michelle Mosby said this election is about Richmond's next chapter, and ensuring everyone's voice is heard.

Mosby, who sat on the Audit Committee during her time on city council, said she would make sure that department leadership are experienced in local government, and that departments are appropriately staffed.

"From there, it's leadership briefings, seeing where we are currently," Mosby said. "What are out processes? What are our goals? What are we seeing, are they actual outcomes? And where do we need to make some real shifts, some heavy lifting shifts, to get about the outcomes that I believe we need to see in our city of Richmond?"

WTVR

One of Mosby's campaign focuses has been affordable housing. As for bringing development to the city: Mosby suggests a database of local projects that can help to properly assess affordable housing projects.

"We've got to make sure that when we're saying we're doing a thing, and I think that's across the board with all of the things, it's following the process all the way through," Mosby said. "We've got to follow our processes."

Mosby said she will work to support but not overstep her purview, the school board and superintendent.

"I believe, whoever is sitting in that seat, we're going to work well together and change the narrative," Mosby said.

CBS 6 is broadcasting a Richmond Mayoral Debate in October. What questions would you like answered? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.