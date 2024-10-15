LIVE: Citizens' Debate featuring Richmond's mayoral candidates

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s five mayoral candidates will take the stage at the Citizens Debate at 7 p.m. Tuesday, just four weeks from Election Day.

The debate, held at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC), is co-sponsored by Richmond First, the VMHC’s John Marshall Center, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and WTVR CBS 6.

WATCH LIVE: Richmond Mayoral Citizens Debate on CBS 6

Learn more about the candidates

CBS 6 interviewed each candidate ahead of the debate, which you can find here:



For more information on this year’s election — and how to cast your ballot in the City of Richmond or the surrounding areas — visit WTVR’s Virginia Voter’s Guide.

You can check your voter registration here. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 15.

What hopes do you have for Richmond's next mayor? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom and let us know.