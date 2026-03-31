Chesterfield Police clock drivers going 40+ over speed limit in traffic blitz

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department said it stopped 116 vehicles during a traffic enforcement operation in Enon Thursday.

Officers patrolled the area and focused on speeding, reckless driving, red light running, seat belt use, impaired driving and cell phone use.

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Of the 116 vehicles stopped, officers issued 158 summonses and 13 written warnings for "a variety of traffic-related offenses."

Police said two drivers pulled over at Rivers Bend Boulevard at Greenside Drive were going 77 mph in a 35 mph zone. They were both cited for reckless driving.

Some of the traffic stops led to additional arrests for possession of a schedule IV drug, a probation violation and a felony protective order violation.

"Remember to buckle up, drive sober, slow down, put the phone down and move over for emergency vehicles," police said in an update Monday. "Thank you to community members who voted and made their voices heard!"

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