Where Chesterfield police are targeting speeders: 'People just don't do the speed limit'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are targeting speeding drivers during a traffic enforcement blitz along Meadowville Technology Parkway, Kingston Avenue, and Rivers Bend Boulevard.

I rode along with Officer Scott Cary during his patrol on Thursday to see the enforcement firsthand.

"Over there on River's Bend Boulevard where we are getting ready to set up, that's one of our highest rates of speeding violations based on speed studies we've done over there," Cary said.

Cary said the department is well aware of the speeding problem in the area and is acting on it through quarterly blitzes meant to enforce safe driving.

"The point of the blitz is to bring everybody together to kinda maximize that impact, the visible impact," Cary said.

He called it a proactive way to slow drivers down, keep them alert, and prevent crashes.

"About 15% of all traffic... is traveling 15 or more miles per hour in a 30 mile per zone," Cary said.

While watching for speeders on River's Bend Boulevard for just over an hour, Cary pulled over two drivers.

He issued one ticket for distracted driving and another for speeding.

Alfred Blanding has lived in Chesterfield County for four years and said he has learned the roads in this area are known for speeding.

"People just don't do the speed limit. In the 45 mph zone, they're going at least 60 mph, 55 mph, that's just the norm," Blanding said.

Speeding was a factor in a recent crash off River's Bend Boulevard.

"A vehicle that was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed on River's Bend Boulevard actually drove up under the tractor-trailer. Fortunately, the driver, he did not pass away, but he did sustain some life-altering injuries as a result of that crash," Cary said.

Blanding said he also witnessed a crash in the area not long ago. He is glad to see police stepping up enforcement and hopes it reminds drivers to slow down.

"I hope everybody slows down. That's what we need to do as far as life's concerned," Blanding said.

Cary wants to remind drivers that officers will still be watching even after the blitz ends.

"Hopefully, if you weren't one of the motorists who were pulled over, you saw us have people stopped and that will positively impact your driving behavior. Moving forward knowing that we are out here and we are looking for violators to keep you and your family safe as you travel on the roadways here in Chesterfield County," Cary said.

Officers say they focus their efforts based on the needs, as shown by the data.

For example, in December, Chesterfield Towne Center was leading in accidents. Through concentrated efforts, Courthouse and Midlo dropped off the top 5 crash locations in January.

According to recent data from the police department, the intersection of Hull Street and Otterdale Road was the leading area for crashes in February, totaling four in that month alone.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.