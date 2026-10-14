Chesterfield School Board approves redistricting plan for new West Ridge High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a redistricting plan for the new West Ridge High School, despite concerns from some parents about how repeated school changes could affect students.

Board members approved Option One of three proposals. The plan is intended to ease overcrowding at Cosby and Midlothian high schools while creating room for future growth.

“The reason that Cosby and Midlothian are the two primary schools that we will take students from for the new West Ridge High School is really just driven by that reality,” a district representative said.

Under the approved plan, students from several communities will be rezoned for West Ridge High School, including Magnolia Green, Westerleigh, Summer Lake, Watermill, Rountrey Peninsula, Wynwood at Fox Creek, Foxfield, Hallsley and Newmarket.

Following community feedback, officials revised the proposal to remove Newmarket Village from the proposed West Ridge attendance zone, allowing those students to remain at Midlothian High School.

Some families urged the board to consider more than attendance boundaries, asking members to acknowledge the impact repeated school changes can have on students’ sense of stability and connection.

“We ask you to recognize the students behind these boundaries and the cumulative impact that repeated changes can have on their sense of continuity and connection,” one speaker told the board.

Another speaker asked school leaders to put additional resources into building a strong community for students transitioning to a new school.

“My ask is, when that happens, that you put just as much energy in creating a community for them and making sure they have the support they need, that they have the opportunities, and that you go kind of that extra mile to make sure that community exists at the very beginning for them,” the speaker said.

The district is also considering a separate redistricting proposal aimed at balancing enrollment at Curtis Elementary School. That plan would move affected students to Bellwood, Wells and Bensley elementary schools.

The School Board is expected to vote on that proposal Nov. 10.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.