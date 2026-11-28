RICHMOND, Va. -- Leftover clouds will decrease this morning, leading to a mostly sunny day. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few gusts around 25 mph are possible.

Tonight will be colder with lows in the 30s away from the coast. Our coldest outlying areas will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday will have sunshine with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will bring a period of rain Sunday night. It will start in western Virginia by around 9-10 pm, and reach the metro closer to midnight. A few hours of steady and heavier rain will occur between midnight and daybreak, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Rain should end in Richmond by around 6-7 a.m., and exit eastern Virginia before 9 a.m. Rainfall totals of 1/4 to 1/2 inch are expected for many areas, with some localized higher totals.

Skies will clear Monday morning, leading to a mostly sunny day. It will be breezy with some gusts over 30 mph possible.

High pressure will build into the region Tuesday into Wednesday, which will cause lighter winds. Highs will be in the 50s.

Highs will rebound into the 60s Thursday and Friday.

Our next chance of showers will be late Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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