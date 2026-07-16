Where should Chesterfield's next traffic blitz be? Police want your input.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department is having another traffic enforcement blitz and wants the public's input on which roadway is most in need of focus.

The efforts focus on speeding, reckless driving, red light running, seat belt use, impaired driving and cell phone use. A blitz is intended to be extra enforcement in addition to normal patrols that will continue across the county.

In a March blitz along Meadowville Technology Parkway, Kingston Avenue, and Rivers Bend Boulevard in the Enon area, police stopped 116 drivers. In 2025, more than 200 vehicles were stopped along Chippenham Parkway.

Voters can select one of six options: Chippenham Parkway (Route 150), Courthouse Road/Huguenot Road, Hull Street Road (Route 360), Iron Bridge Road/West Hundred Road (Route 10), Midlothian Turnpike (Route 60) or Route 1.

The poll closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 20. Click here to vote.

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