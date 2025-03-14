Chesterfield police stopped over 200 drivers during Chippenham Parkway traffic blitz

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police on Friday shared the results of a one-day traffic enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway.

More officers than usual patrolled Chippenham Parkway on Thursday, focusing on speeding, reckless driving, seat belt use, impaired driving, and mobile device use while driving.

Chippenham Parkway Traffic Blitz Results

Police stopped a total of 236 vehicles.

Officers issued 313 summonses and 38 written warnings for a variety of traffic-related offenses.

Two drivers hit the highest speed of the day, which was 104 mph in a 60-mph zone; each driver was charged with reckless driving.

A 15-year-old driver was cited for driving 79 mph in a 60-mph zone, having no license, and not wearing a seat belt.

The blitz comes after Chesterfield County Police conducted an online poll asking residents where the department should run a traffic enforcement operation. Chippenham Parkway beat out four other options, receiving 233 of the more than 900 votes cast.

