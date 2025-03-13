CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police conducted a traffic enforcement operation along Chippenham Parkway Thursday in an effort to improve safety.

The initiative comes after nearly 100 drivers were pulled over during a similar blitz on Hull Street Road in December.

Drivers overwhelmingly selected Chippenham Parkway as the next site for increased traffic enforcement.

“Chippenham definitely traffic is always going fast, it’s like all times of the day and night," Officer Devante Waller, a member of the traffic safety team, said. "The speed limit’s 60 mph, and like routinely you’ll find someone at some point during the day doing an excess of 100 mph. I think the highest I’ve seen on Chippenham was 112 mph."

The operation targeted speeding, reckless driving, seat belt use, impaired driving and cellphone use.

Waller emphasized the importance of drivers slowing down to ensure safety.

“That’s the biggest thing: just slow people down that way everybody can make it where they need to go safely,” Waller said.

Within minutes of beginning his patrol near the Route 1 exit, Waller pulled over a driver going nearly 30 mph over the speed limit.

As a former fatal crash investigator, Waller described the emotional toll of informing families about the loss of a loved one in a car accident. He hopes that traffic enforcement operations will encourage safer driving behaviors.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone that left home and was like, 'I’m going to be involved in a crash today,'" he said. "You just never know when it’s going to happen.”

Waller also pointed out that officers do not receive extra pay for writing tickets.

“We’re just out here trying to save lives,” Waller explained.

With many people expected to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, Chesterfield Police urge drivers to wear seat belts, avoid speeding and not to drink and drive.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

