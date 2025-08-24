Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot in car near Chesterfield condos, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 7, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man in a car was shot not far from a park in Chesterfield on Saturday night, according to authorities.

The shooting happened near Cogbill Road and Castlewood Road around 11:15 p.m., Lt. Debby Tennissen with Chesterfield Police said. That is near Gates Mill Park and the Tree Top Condominiums.

Police said the victim was wounded in the leg when gunfire struck the vehicle.

Tennissen said he was driven to an area hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Officers said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

