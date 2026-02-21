Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man's body discovered in lake outside Virginia YMCA, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man's body was discovered in a lake outside the Manchester YMCA in Chesterfield County on Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the 7500 block of Hull Street Road around 1:45 p.m. after the unidentified man's body was found.

"The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification," police said.

Police said their investigation into the death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

