Armed man barricades himself in Chesterfield home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in a Chesterfield neighborhood Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Chesterfield Police were dispatched to a home in the 9500 block of Greatbridge Road for a reported domestic disturbance involving a weapon around 11:30 a.m., according to online emergency communications logs. The incident occurred in the Sunbury subdivision.

Burkett said the SWAT team responded to the incident because the man refused to come out of the home.

A CBS 6 crew on the scene reported seeing a large law enforcement presence in the neighborhood.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

