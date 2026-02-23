Family of 6 displaced after fire at Hallsley home in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. —A fire at a home in the Hallsley neighborhood displaced six people in Chesterfield County late Saturday night.

Crews were dispatched to a call about a fire at a home in the 1900 block of Muswell Court just after 11:45 p.m., according to officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Firefighters spotted smoke coming from the three-story home and found flames in a second-floor bedroom.

Crews brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, according to officials

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.