Fashion meets purpose: UKay Collection and Girls for a Change raise funds to send girls to Ghana

RICHMOND, Va. — A fashion show brought together style and community Sunday as UKay Collection partnered with Girls for a Change to raise funds for a cultural immersion trip to Ghana.

Models walked the runway wearing outfits from the UKay Collection, with a portion of proceeds going toward sending 18 girls to Ghana this summer. The trip is organized through the nonprofit's team, Her Journey Home.

Ukay Jackson, the owner of UKay Collection, said the experience will be life-changing for the girls.

"I always tell my friends, if you ever have an opportunity to go to a place where you're a majority — and notwithstanding all that's going on in the environment — there's just that feeling of belonging and a sense of community that it just becomes embedded," Jackson. said. "And I think these girls will come out feeling a lot more confident, fulfilled, and dignified."

Reba Hollinsgworth, longtime "CBS 6 News This Morning" anchor, served as emcee for the event.

