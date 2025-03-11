Watch Now
Chesterfield police announce location of next traffic blitz

After nearly 100 drivers were pulled over during a December traffic enforcement blitz, Chesterfield Police are asking the community where they should focus next.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield police announced the location of their next traffic enforcement operation after nearly 100 drivers were pulled over during a December traffic blitz.

A blitz is an extra enforcement action in addition to normal patrols that will continue throughout the county.

Police posted a poll on their Facebook page asking which of the following five areas police should highlight: Midlothian Turnpike (Route 60), Iron Bridge Road/W. Hundred Road (Route 10), Chippenham Parkway (Route 150), Courthouse Road/Huguenot Road, or Route 1.

They announced Tuesday that the next traffic enforcement operation will be on Chippenham Parkway on Thursday, March 13.

"Enforcement will focus on speeding, reckless driving, seat belt use, impaired driving and mobile device use while driving," the police shared on Facebook. "Remember to buckle up, drive sober, slow down, put the phone down and move over for first responders."

