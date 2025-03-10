Bad drivers abound. Police want to know on which road they should focus next

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — After nearly 100 drivers were pulled over during a December traffic enforcement blitz, Chesterfield Police are asking the community where they should focus next.

Chesterfield Police (CCPD) announced officers wrote 112 tickets during a one-day traffic blitz focused on the three-mile stretch of Hull Street Road between Route 288 and Courthouse Road on December 12.

A blitz is an extra enforcement action in addition to normal patrols that will continue throughout the county.

Chesterfield Police Sgt. Kyle Easton said that road was chosen after 70 crashes were reported along the major thoroughfare, and nearly half of the people who responded to a Nextdoor survey thought Hull Street Road was the most unsafe road in the area.

Law enforcement conducting '360 Blitz'

Officers look for these specific violations during the blitz: speeding or reckless driving, hands-free device violations (distracted driving), red light violations, and impaired driving.

“It's not about going out and writing tickets for the sake of writing tickets or stopping cars for the sake of stopping cars. It's trying to change behaviors so that people recognize the responsibility of driving a motor vehicle and the seriousness of that responsibility to keep everybody safe,” Easton stated.

CCPD is now asking the community to weigh in on the Traffic Safety Unit's next street to focus on for enhanced traffic enforcement.

The county posted a poll on their Facebook page asking which of the following five areas police should highlight next: Midlothian Turnpike (Route 60), Iron Bridge Road/W. Hundred Road (Route 10), Chippenham Parkway (Route 150), Courthouse Road/Huguenot Road, or Route 1.

“Those five roadways are picked intentionally, right? Like, those are our main thoroughfares. Obviously, with more traffic passing through those roadways, we see more collisions along those roadways,” Sgt. Easton explained.

The deadline to complete the poll is 5 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Easton said drivers should expect to see March’s traffic blitz scheduled within the coming week.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.