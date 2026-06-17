Chesterfield judge denies bond for man accused of killing Richmond teen on New Year's Day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A judge denied bond Wednesday for a man accused of shooting and killing a Richmond teenager in Chesterfield County on New Year's Day 2025.

Nekyi Cherry, 20, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Andrew Giles. Giles was shot just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2025, in the 14900 block of Broadwater Way.

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Judge Edward A. Robbins heard arguments during the bond hearing Wednesday.

Commonwealth Attorney Paul Wiley told the court prosecutors believe there were two separate shootings that night. Cherry allegedly fired at least six shots at Giles initially, then followed Giles as he ran to his car, where Cherry allegedly fired 14 more shots at him. Giles was fatally hit by the bullets three times.

Wiley said bullets and shell casings left at the scene matched a gun Cherry allegedly sold through an Instagram account tied to his phone number shortly after the shooting.

Cherry's attorney, John Rockecharlie, argued the person who bought the gun cannot identify Cherry as the seller because the man who handed over the gun was wearing a mask.

Prosecutors also told the court they obtained location history showing Cherry was in the area at the time of the shooting and that his phone turned off just after the shots were fired.

Rockecharlie argued all of the evidence against Cherry is circumstantial and asked the judge to set a bond. He also argued Cherry was stabbed six times while at Riverside Jail, which forced him to be moved to Chesterfield's jail, and that Cherry would be safer at home and does not pose a risk to the community.

Both attorneys also referenced Cherry's co-defendant, a 15-year-old who was charged in connection with the same crime. A judge previously ruled there was no probable cause in that case. Rockecharlie argued 90% of the evidence used in the co-defendant's case is the same evidence being used against Cherry.

Judge Robbins denied bond for Cherry. His trial is set for Dec. 14.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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