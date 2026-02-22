Activist calls for culture change after 'unbelievable' Richmond mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — After a 15% reduction in gun violence last year, Police Chief Rick Edwards says Richmond was off to a good start in 2026 before Saturday's deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting.

"We've had up until this point a really great year so far with gun violence. We've had three murders leading up to this with five now. But way down in our non-fatal shootings," Edwards said.

The mass shooting that killed two people and wounded seven others has prompted calls for cultural change from community leaders and anti-violence activists.

Provided to WTVR Genesis Jones, of Petersburg, and Dominic Jackson, of Henrico, were killed in the mass shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom early Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

Charles Willis, an anti-gun violence activist, was at the scene near North 18th and Main streets just hours after the shooting occurred.

"It's just a tragedy. It's still unbelievable. It triggered back to the Monroe Park shooting after the graduation," Willis said.

Willis says the culture in the Shockoe Bottom district needs to change, with too many people carrying guns for the wrong reasons.

"If you feel that your mindset is 'I have a gun and I'm going to settle my beef with the gun,' then these are the things that happen," Willis said. "Because the knucklehead that opened fire and the knuckleheads that opened fire with no regard to human life in that area, you destroyed the life of so many people."

WATCH: Mayor, police chief give update after deadly Richmond mass shooting

Mayor emphasizes need for cultural shift

Mayor Danny Avula reiterated during a press conference that the culture needs to change around guns and nightlife.

"Ultimately, this is about changing culture. We have got to address why people need to be here with guns after a night of enjoyment. Like those two things do not mix. Like the chief said, leave your guns at home," Avula said.

Avula says he's working on initiatives focused on making the area safer after bars close, including deploying unarmed community ambassadors to roam the streets.

"As a club lets out, the community ambassadors will say okay it's time to go home, let's clear the streets. You know not everyone will, but even having that presence on the ground has been a really effective strategy in cities across the country," Avula said.

The mayor says they are working on pulling the funding, hiring and training people to hopefully roll out the program in the summer.

Community response and prevention efforts

As police continue to investigate Saturday's shooting, Willis says it's time to find peace with each other and prevent something like this from ever happening again.

"This is a mass shooting that happened in Richmond, Virginia. Let's not forget it," Willis said. "It wasn't just a random shooting because people be immune to it. 'Oh, because someone got shot and oh, OK, I read it in the news.' No, this was a mass shooting. So we need to treat it like it was a mass shooting."

Willis says he's working with city leaders on a peace walk in Shockoe Bottom for later this week, inviting anyone who wants to join. More details will be announced as they become available.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.