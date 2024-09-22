Woman hospitalized was shot by boyfriend. He then turned gun on himself, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman remains hospitalized after being shot in a domestic incident early Saturday morning in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at an apartment in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the Northside.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute involving the victim and her boyfriend.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, the boyfriend is reported to have taken his own life, according to those sources.

Four children, who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, were not hurt, according to sources

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.