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Police identify man shot and killed on Richmond's Northside

Man shot and killed on Richmond's Northside
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RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man shot and killed on Richmond's Northside Wednesday night as 35-year-old Kenneth Trimmer.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at 8:11 p.m.

First responders found Trimmer with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, contact investigators by calling 804-780-1000 or by texting a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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