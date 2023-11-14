She couldn't get her husband mental health help. He shot himself during police pursuit: 'It's impossible'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The wife of a man who shot himself on the interstate during a Henrico police pursuit said the incident led her to spread awareness about mental health.

Elizabeth Cauthorne said her husband Justin Cauthorne has dealt with mental health issues for years. She said she was unable to get him the help he needed before he reached a breaking point.

"I have been sick to my stomach," Elizabeth Cauthorne said. "I don't really know what to do."

During the afternoon of October 31, Henrico Police said they responded to a domestic dispute at a home near Nine Mile Road and Marlin Drive.

Once there, officers said a family member reported being strangled by Justin Cauthorne. However, Elizabeth disputed the strangulation allegation and claimed that was a misunderstanding.

“It was just an argument. That was it," Elizabeth said.

Henrico Police petitioned to have Cauthorne charged with strangulation and domestic assault based on the accusation that he strangled a family member, but Elizabeth said as the alleged victim, she wanted the charges dismissed.

“I want to have them dropped. I don't want to go through that. He's gone through enough. I've gone through enough," Elizabeth said.

Police said officers spotted Cauthorne in a vehicle near his home hours after they initially responded to the domestic dispute.

However, Cauthorne drove off, and Henrico Police began a pursuit.

The nearly 10-mile chase continued onto Interstate 295 and into Hanover County.

The pursuit ended north of the Pole Green Road exit when police said Cauthorne pulled over and shot himself in the head. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“We don’t know if he’s going to make it or not," Elizabeth said. "He has multiple fractures in his face and his jaw and his nose."

Elizabeth said she now wanted to raise awareness about the mental health challenges her husband faced.

She said Cauthorne suffered from depression, but trying to get him help over the years proved frustrating, as the father of four didn't want it.

“It’s impossible. It’s like only the person who has the mental problems can get the help themselves. I feel like the spouse, the parents, if you think someone is going to hurt themselves, then you should have a say," Elizabeth said.

In Virginia, mental health treatment options for those who refuse it are limited, unless one goes through the process of attempting to have someone in crisis involuntarily hospitalized.

That process is usually initiated by law enforcement through emergency custody orders (ECO) and temporary detention orders (TDO) , which require evaluations and authorizations from local public mental health agencies and the court system.

Elizabeth encouraged spouses to talk with one another about their mental health in an effort to break the stigma associated with seeking help.

“When someone says they're going to hurt themselves, believe them. Get them the help they need before it is too late. You do not want to be in this situation that we are in," Elizabeth said.

She added, "They do not take mental health seriously here in the state. If you or your family are struggling with depression, do not be afraid to reach out before it is too late. You can contact the suicide hotline at 988."

At last check, Elizabeth said her husband continues to recover in the hospital.

Since he is now in the custody of the Henrico Sheriff's Office, she has not received updates on his condition since last Monday.

Henrico Police chose to deny a CBS 6 public records request for the 911 call, police incident report, and vehicular pursuit review.

A FOIA officer said the documents are protected from mandatory disclosure due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Henrico Police's pursuit policy states officers should terminate a pursuit "if the suspect’s identity has been determined, immediate apprehension is not necessary to protect the public or officers, and apprehension at a later time is feasible."

Asked if the pursuit after Cauthorne was done in accordance with policy, department spokesperson Lt. Amy Kelley said, "All pursuits are reviewed internally for compliance with the directive."

Kelley did not answer whether the review of this particular pursuit was complete, and if so, the outcome.

In addition to the charges related to the domestic dispute, Cauthorne was also charged with eluding police and traffic violations.

