Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Person dies after being hit by train in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 10, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 10, 2025
Henrico County train crash
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A person has died after being struck by a train in Henrico County on Thursday evening, according to Crime Insider sources.

The crash happened near the intersection of Mountain Road and Hamilton Road.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

CBS 6 has reached out to Henrico Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone