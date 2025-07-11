Person dies after being hit by train in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A person has died after being struck by a train in Henrico County on Thursday evening, according to Crime Insider sources.

The crash happened near the intersection of Mountain Road and Hamilton Road.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

CBS 6 has reached out to Henrico Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.