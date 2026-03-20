One family, 18 educators: How the Carters help keep Richmond Public Schools running

RICHMOND, Va. — One Richmond family is doing more than its share to make a difference for students in Richmond Public Schools.

A total of 18 members of the Carter family are working for or have worked in the Richmond Public School district.

Gilbert Carter is a math teacher at the Franklin Military Academy in Richmond.

"It's fun, it's challenging, everything is different," Gilbert Carter said. "I also get to carry on the legacy from our family, my father, mother. They're graduates from Armstrong, Maggie Walker."

His cousin, Christie-Jo Carter, serves as the arts education coordinator.

She said the family has a lifetime of teaching and deep roots in the city.

"Richmond is a special place in my heart and in the heart of our family members just in general," she said. "We grew up in Richmond. I grew up in Richmond. I've lived here all my life."

She said her father graduated from Armstrong High School and later returned to the district as a principal at John F. Kennedy High School and John Marshall High School, her alma mater.

I asked her what it was like getting her diploma from her dad.

"Probably one of the greatest memories of my life. He signed my birth certificate and my high school diploma," Christie-Jo Carter said.

Gilbert Carter's sister, Ridgely Carter-Minter, is a literacy coach who followed in those family footsteps.

"I mean like huge reputation, great principal, and so that's what we all look to," she said. "So when you think about the impact that he had, it kind of puts a little pressure on you."

Sidney Gunter, the director of academic programs for the entire district, attended Albert Norrell back in preschool.

"I did not initially plan to get into education. I had so many educators in my family that I was gonna rebel, and I told my mother I am not going into education. She said, OK, just try it," Gunter said.

"It doesn't matter what school I go to, somebody says, oh, I know you are related to Christie-Jo or to Ridgely or to Brandy."

Brandy Mimms-Paige is an instructional assessment specialist and another family member who works for the district.

"It's just always been in us. Education was driven into it's very important. We all went to Richmond public schools. We all learned from amazing teachers, and I think we were just drawn back to it," Mimms-Paige said.

The family's commitment to building a love of education continues to multiply.

"I'll be honest with you, RPS is gonna have to remove me off of their property because I'm gonna come back as a volunteer doing something. They're gonna have to one day say time for you to stay home," Christie-Jo Carter said.



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