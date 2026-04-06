Richmond restaurants prepare for massive crowds ahead of Opening Day at CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond restaurant owners are preparing for an influx of baseball fans as CarMax Park officially opens on Tuesday. Establishments located just steps from the new stadium have been gearing up for weeks to welcome the crowds.

At Boulevard Burger & Brew, the staff is preparing grab-and-go options, including burgers and tater tots, to keep Richmond Flying Squirrels fans fueled without missing a pitch.

"We are going to be busy for the rest of the summer so I'm very excited," Logan Jones said.

Jones, the assistant general manager at Boulevard Burger & Brew, said the buzz around the stadium's opening day is something the area has not felt in a while. To prepare for the rush, the restaurant ordered extra food.

"Beef and buns, because those are the two things we can't run out of as a burger spot," Jones said.

Across the street from CarMax Park, Toast is also preparing for the excitement. The restaurant closed its doors on Monday to host the Richmond Flying Squirrels ahead of opening day, giving players a chance to relax and get ready for the season.

"We've made a couple special menu items for them just in case they want to branch off our menu a little bit," Bob Graham said.

Graham, co-owner of Toast, said big crowds are nothing new due to their prime location, but opening day brings a whole new level of energy.

"Really because of the newness of it. I think everyone is excited about seeing the new stadium," Graham said.

To keep up with the excitement, Toast is ramping up staffing and rolling out a special game day menu designed to bring fans in before the first pitch.

"Getting more people in here, getting fresh faces in here and creating that indelible relationship with them is what we're looking to do," said Chris Staples, co-owner of Toast.

With opening day Tuesday, restaurant leaders say they’re not just ready for the crowds—they’re ready to welcome a whole new wave of fans discovering this area for the first time.

Are you catching any of the Opening Week games at CarMax Park? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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