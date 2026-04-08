Fans react to CarMax Park as Flying Squirrels kick off inaugural season

Watch the video report by CBS 6 photojournalist Tyler Britt in the player above.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Flying Squirrels kicked off their inaugural season at the brand-new CarMax Park Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over the Altoona Curve.

The multi-million dollar stadium touts new amenities, expanded food options, and improved accessibility from the Diamond, which served Richmond's baseball teams and fans for four decades.

Local News Richmond Flying Squirrels open new CarMax Park: 'The fans deserve this' WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

We asked our CBS 6 community for their thoughts on the new ballpark.

While excitement for a new season of Richmond baseball is high, the most common complaint we saw about the new park after Opening Night: long lines for food.

"We got there when the gates opened at 5:30 and had absolutely no issues with parking. Left after the AMAZING firework show and had no issues leaving," wrote Emily Yeaman. "The only negative feedback is about the lines for food and drink… they were absurdly long and barely moved. The only people walking around in the stands selling where we were seated in centerfield were selling cotton candy. Can’t wait to go back!"

"Great facility! Love the setup and different seating options to choose from," wrote Erin Murphy Robertson. "However, food lines were long and the self service ones kept running out of food causing significant delays. Parking lots need lighting! Overall great experience - will return when it’s warmer!"

"We arrived around 5:30 to find a beautiful facility. Parking was quick. Entering was quick. Looked at a couple of food options. Stood in line, ordered and got our food within 20 minutes. Left earlier than anticipated due to chilly weather-my biggest problem? Couldn’t find my car in the parking lot-no lighting," wrote Joy Langford Kline.

"The park is beautiful and it was great opening night!!!!" wrote Micheal T. Blakey-Terrell Jr. "The kids enjoyed and we had a great time!!!! We got there early to walk around and find out which food stand we wanted. Please bring back the Papa John’s pizza stand the kids missed it they had it at the old stadium. Parking needs lighting."

What do you think of the new CarMax Park? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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