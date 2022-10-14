Man dead after crashing van through fence, into Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after a crash in the 2400 block of Buford Avenue in Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of Buford and Lynhaven Avenues for the report of a collision. Officers arrived to find a van that had crashed through a fence on one property and continued into a second property before colliding with a house.

A man, the only occupant of the van, was brought to a hospital where he succumbed to his injury. The house was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. The RPD crash team is investigating the crash at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

