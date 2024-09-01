Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia shelter seeks 'special home' for blind pup and her seeing-eye dog: 'We believe in miracles!'

'It will just about break your heart with love to see them together'
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Sept. 1
NEW YOUTUBE COVERS -- NICK .png
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials at a Richmond animal shelter hope someone with a "special home" could be the forever family for two dogs that need to be adopted together.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officials posted Sunday morning that female pit bulls, 4-year-old Who Goes There and 1-year-old Hi, It’s Me, "came from a bad situation."

"Get your tissues," RACC officials wrote. "They were left in a crate in a car, covered in urine/fences and flies; Who Goes There had glaucoma so bad in her remaining eye (already blind) that we removed the painful nonworking one."

Officials said the younger pup has been acting as a seeing-eye dog for the older animal.

"It will just about break your heart with love to see them together," officials wrote. "These girls love each other."

As a result, shelter staffers are looking for a home for both dogs and someone "game to" manage a blind dog.

"The easiest transition would be a quieter house with few steps and without other dogs but if you have a calm easy and friendly pup we can try," the post reads. "We know we are hoping for a miracle here but we believe in miracles! Can you help us find them a happy forever?"

Anyone interested is asked to email shelter director Christie Chipps-Peters at christie.peters@rva.gov with their home info and why they would be the best choice.

Please SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

WATCH: Richmond shelter investigates rise of at-home dog ear croppings: ‘It’s heartbreaking’

Richmond shelter investigates rise of at-home dog ear croppings: ‘It’s heartbreaking’
📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Why this rider wants GRTC to end free fares: 'It's very unnerving' SPECIAL COVERAGE: Gaston at 20: The Unforgettable Flood Man found dead in Richmond neighborhood Staying muggy today with scattered storms increasing by evening Egyptian Festival in Richmond is 'a great vibe' with 'food, shows and fun' Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival moves to at 17th Street Market Afro Fest celebrating African cultures offers 'blend of cuisines' Thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon and evening Man found dead with stab wound in Richmond Judge allows some claims in $35m Charles Byers family lawsuit to move forward

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone