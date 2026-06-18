Blackstone Juneteenth festival draws thousands to small Virginia town

BLACKSTONE, Va. — The Town of Blackstone is gearing up for its 6th annual Juneteenth celebration.

Over the years, the event has grown from a small gathering into a full blown festival.

"It has turned into something that has amazed not only our committee, myself, the town, the community," festival director Chastiddy Bryant said. "We have people coming from all over the country to the event."

The festival moves to a new venue this year — the Harris Memorial Armory Community Center — and runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.

The event will feature live music, kids' activities, food, craft vendors and more.

Virginia Union University President Dr. Hakim Lucas will serve as keynote speaker, touching on how Juneteenth reflects in his day-to-day life and what it means for the nation's history.

In past years, the festival has drawn more than 4,000 people — a number that exceeds the town's own population.

"You would think with a small town that many folks wouldn't attend or be a part or accepted, but Nottoway as a whole is accepting of the Juneteenth holiday," Bryant said. "It is amazing to see individuals come together for a celebration and understand that this is bigger than just our small town."

The Town of Blackstone will also present its Black History Heroes award winners at the event.

The 6th annual Blackstone Juneteenth celebration takes place Saturday, June 27, at the Harris Memorial Armory Community Center.



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