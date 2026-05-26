Virginia launches 'Beyond the Blues' maternal mental health campaign

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has launched a statewide campaign aimed at raising awareness about maternal mental health and connecting women with resources in their communities.

The "Beyond the Blues" campaign launched at the Richmond Main Library Tuesday. Secretary of the Commonwealth Candi Mundon King carried the legislation behind the campaign and says she wants mothers to know they are not alone — one in five women suffer from mood or anxiety issues during pregnancy or in the first year after giving birth.

"Maternal mental health conditions are the most common complication of pregnancy and childbirth, impacting one in five mothers every year," said King. "Yet, 75% of women experiencing these conditions go untreated. Think about that. 75%. That's millions of women experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, or overwhelming emotional distress during pregnancy and postpartum."

Mundon King says there will be other events throughout the state as the campaign gets underway in order to meet people where they are. Governor Abigail Spanberger also declared May as Maternal Mental Health Month.

"There are other moms like myself who have struggled with postpartum depression, and who've made it through, who've gotten help and the support that they need, and that throughout the Commonwealth, that support does exist," Mundon King said.

Britt Davis attended Tuesday's launch event. Her best friend since third grade, Allison Goldstein, died by suicide four months after giving birth to her son in 2016 as she struggled with postpartum depression.

"I was texting with her the night before, I saw her a week before it happened. There wasn't a single red flag, and so, it just — it was so shocking," Davis said.

Davis says she then suffered perinatal depression while pregnant with her fourth child in 2018.

"Every day in that pregnancy, my mind said, you're not a good enough mother, you're not a good enough wife, your family would be better off without you," Davis said.

Davis made it through and named her child in memory of Goldstein. She has since become a painter and uses her art to carry on Goldstein's memory and raise awareness about the mental health struggles expectant and new mothers face.

"Being vulnerable with each other and encouraging others to reach out for help. Saying you need help doesn't make you any less strong," Davis said, adding she encourages anyone struggling with issues to be like a sunflower, which was Goldstein's favorite flower. "Even on your darkest days, reach for the sunlight, and that's what I hope that we can all do."

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