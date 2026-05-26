Community programs, police team up for safer summer for Richmond youth

RICHMOND, Va. — As the school year ends, Richmond is launching a multi-pronged effort to keep youth safe this summer — combining increased police presence with community programs designed to give kids a place to learn, have fun and stay out of trouble.

Darryl Johnston, known as Coach Rock, and the Rock Project team are preparing for their sixth annual summer camp, offering Richmond youth a range of resources and activities.

"I got the studio upstairs, I got the game room, the library, computer room, plenty of food here, we go on summer trips," Johnston said.

Johnston said the program is personal — driven by the loss he and the young people he serves have experienced.

"I lost a lot of friends at a young age," Johnston said. "I got kids here who lost their brothers, their dad. I lost my younger brother. I've lost friends, and it just, it's tragic."

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said Operation Safe Summer, now in its fourth year, works to address that same heartbreaking reality. The program, which started Friday, May 22, brings together multiple partners including Virginia State Police, the FBI and the DEA.

"We focus on the summer, we try to hit some of our hot spots, and we try to go after some of the violent offenders to keep crime down," Edwards said.

Edwards said the department has identified specific areas of concern across the city.

"We've identified 13 hot spots in Richmond where we look at the crime trends, we're going to focus on those areas," Edwards said. "We've already taken 10 illegal firearms off the streets, 13 felony arrests, half kilogram of cocaine, three pounds of marijuana, that is what's happened just in the first few days of Operation Safe Summer."

The increased police presence at hot spots and nightlife areas is designed to curb violence and decrease response times.

"Instead of a five minute dispatch time, we're there within 50 seconds, and sometimes that helps us ensure that whatever is happening stops quickly," Edwards said.

Edwards said many of the city's violent incidents stem from conflicts that escalate.

"The majority of our shootings, both fatally and non-fatally, are individuals who are getting in fist fights over stupid arguments, and then the guns come out," Edwards said.

Beyond enforcement, the city is also connecting families with resources and programs through partnerships with community organizations.

"We're asking parents to just be engaged, and we'll meet you halfway," Edwards said. "There's also a lot of other things the city is doing this summer, with camps, with Next Up."

Both Johnston and Edwards said they have seen firsthand how quickly tragedy can strike and are hopeful this summer will be different.

"I saw the families that are forever changed when someone decides to pick up a gun and solve their disputes that way," Edwards said.

"We got to put the guns down and find a way to be successful doing something else," Johnston said. "One decision could change your life."

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