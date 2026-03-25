RICHMOND, Va. — Barry Gibrall, the teacher, athletic director, and championship football player whose unmistakable voice echoed across Benedictine athletic fields and courts for years passed away peacefully on March 23, 2026. He was 79 years old.

Benedictine Schools of Richmond President Jesse Grapes broke the news to the school community in a statement, calling Gibrall "a wise, gentle, and loving man of great warmth and wisdom."

"I am grieved to share the news of longtime teacher W. Barry Gibrall's passing," Grapes wrote. "Barry's legacy will be his unabashed love for Benedictine and his unwavering dedication to the places where the Benedictine spirit lives — on our fields and courts, in our classrooms, in the chapel, and in the bonds of brotherhood between Cadets."

As a member of the Class of 1964, Gibrall was an integral player on the 1962 State Championship football team. That team was the only football team in Benedictine history to complete an undefeated season. A fact Gibrall eagerly shared with current Cadets.

"We've had some great teams, and he would say, 'But are they undefeated?' He always wanted us to know that we can continue to be better, we can continue to improve," said Fran Pochily, Director of Athletics for the Benedictine Schools of Richmond.

Remembering Barry Gibrall 'The Voice' of Benedictine

After his playing days, Gibrall went on to the University of Richmond, where he earned both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Humanities degree, fueling a lifelong passion for literature and poetry that he would eventually bring back to the halls of his alma mater.

From 2000 to 2025, Gibrall served as a literature and poetry teacher at Benedictine. From 2000 to 2010, he also served as Athletic Director.

Pochily, who shared an office with Gibrall in her early years at the school, described him as a living encyclopedia of Benedictine history and a friend to everyone who walked through the door.

"He taught poetry to high school boys, and not only did he teach them poetry, he instilled a love of poetry in them. Sports is the definition of passion, and poetry is passion. It was beautiful that he married both of those things," Pochily said.

"He was the Benedictine dictionary for me," she added. "Anytime I needed anything about the history of the school, he would know or he would certainly know the person you'd want to talk to. He loved it. He lived and breathed it every day."

Gibrall's ability to connect with students, even well into his 70s, was rooted in something simple.

"He never left being around teenagers," Pochily explained. "When you are an educator like that for so many years, it keeps you young. But the way you can really make an impact with teenagers is when you can show that you care. For him to talk in the halls and in the classroom about how they did on the athletic field, that's seemingly a small thing, but it means the world to students, because it shows that you truly see them."

In recent years, Gibrall became perhaps most widely known across the Benedictine community as "The Voice of the Cadets."

He served as the announcer for every home football, basketball, and baseball game, a role that made him iconic far beyond the walls of the school.

"His voice was so unique and special, with certain words that no one could say like Barry," Pochily recalled. "I've had people from other schools say to me, 'His voice is the voice of my childhood.' We'll have that in our hearts forever."

Coaches across every sport texted him after big wins. He showed up to wrestling matches, lacrosse games, and soccer games. He was asked to announce Senior Games for all of Benedictine's teams. He rooted for the Cadets no matter the sport.

Beyond his formal roles, those who knew Gibrall consistently described him as a friend to all. Alumni returned to visit when his health began to decline. Former students from across decades of classes reached out to pay their respects. The outpouring on social media in the days following his death reflected the breadth of his impact.

Pochily also noted that Gibrall's support extended to her personally, something she said meant a great deal.

"He rooted for me too," she said. "Especially as a woman coming into this environment, to have his support, that meant a lot to me personally."

The Benedictine Schools of Richmond are planning a memorial mass early next week, expected to be held at the school, where the Cadet community, friends, and family will have the opportunity to gather and pay their respects. Details are still being finalized.

"Barry will always be the voice of Benedictine, but he's also the heart," Pochily said. "He lived and breathed Benedictine. He loved the school so much. And not only did he love the school so much, but he was loved by so many people. Generations of Cadets and their families. He will never be forgotten."

The Benedictine Schools of Richmond ask that the community keep Barry Gibrall's family and loved ones in their prayers.

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