Faith and Filipino food on the menu at Auntie Ning's in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — When Fred Enriquez and Kristin Hobday first partnered to open Auntie Ning's restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, their shared faith guided them toward something bigger than just serving food. After prayer and planning, the business partners found their calling on Brookland Park Boulevard, where they're combining authentic Filipino food with community service.

"We both felt called to do this together," Enriquez told Scott Wise and Robey Martin on the April episode of the Eat It, Virginia podcast. "For me, honestly, when [Kristin] even considered partnering with me was the answer to my prayers. But also, I felt like this was my calling."

Fred's culinary journey began early and rooted in family tradition.

Growing up, his aunt opened Lita's Oriental on Holland Road in Virginia Beach in 1991.

One of more than a dozen Filipino restaurants in Hampton Roads, he said.

His mother, Luningning, nicknamed "Ning," served as the general manager, handling everything except the cooking.

"When it opened, I was five years old," Enriquez recalled. "I guess I was unofficially working there. I would break down boxes and watch Rugrats under the cash register."

The restaurant, which operated until around 2017, became Fred's informal culinary education.

"Anytime I wanted anything, I'd call her up on the landline and be like, 'Mom, I want either adobo or kaldereta, or sinigang, or whatever.' We ate very well."

When Fred decided to open his own restaurant, honoring his mother was essential.

"I knew it had to be named after my mom," he explained.

The "Auntie" designation reflects Filipino culture.

"Auntie is just a reference to anybody who's older than you. Instead of saying Mr. or Mrs., it's Auntie or Uncle," he said.

Auntie Ning's opened at 15 E Brookland Park Blvd in 2025 after first existing for years as a food tent, food trailer, and later a food truck.

For Fred, the restaurant helped fill a void he saw after moving to Richmond for work.

"A lot of people [here] don't know much about Filipino food," he said.

Enriquez and Hobday met through work and found a common passion. They take time to explain dishes and cooking methods to curious customers.

Their menu features traditional favorites like adobo, lumpia, and pancit, prepared using authentic techniques and family recipes.

Hobday brings her hospitality expertise to create a welcoming environment where diners feel comfortable exploring new flavors.

Auntie Ning's also hopes to make a positive impact on its community by helping feed folks who come in without the means to pay for their meal.

"We had asked God to put us in a community where we could serve," Hobday said. "We feed the homeless... whether it's something to eat or something to drink... you always get something nutritious and always get something that's made hot and fresh and ready."

"Our goal at Brookland Park really was to make enough money to survive, but at the same time to feed the homeless," Enriquez said. "We really wanted to open up our backyard maybe once a month, and host them and make them feel loved. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to do that yet, because of the rough winter."

As Auntie Ning's establishes itself, Enriquez and Hobday remain focused on serving Filipino food while serving their community. For them, success is not just financial, but through cultural impact and community service — a mission that draws directly from Fred's childhood experiences watching his family serve the Hampton Roads Filipino community for over two decades.

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