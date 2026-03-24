Prince George assistant principal no longer with district after misconduct investigation

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — An investigation into inappropriate behavior by a Prince George High School assistant principal is closed, and school officials say he is no longer with the district.

"Mr Aucet Wilson is no longer an employee of the Prince George County Public Schools division. As this is a personnel matter, PGCPS has no additional comment or statement," said Prince George Spokesperson Michael Campell.

Aucet Wilson, who served as an assistant principal at the high school for almost two years, was placed on leave last month amid allegations of misconduct involving a female student.

Local News Prince George High School administrator placed on leave Laura French

We learned from law enforcement sources that the student involved is 18 years old. Sources also said someone other than the student reported the allegations to the administration, and texts were found between Wilson and the student.

The school system previously confirmed Wilson was being investigated by law enforcement. Once the superintendent was briefed on the allegations, immediate action was taken, according to sources.

In a message sent to parents last month, the district stated Wilson had not been in the building since Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.

"PGCPS is committed to both cooperating fully with law enforcement in this matter and taking every possible step to ensure the safety of our school community," the district said. "We are mindful that situations like this can be difficult for students and families alike. Our school counselors here at the high school and our Care Solace resources are always available if your child needs extra support or resources during this time."

Before his time at Prince George High School, Wilson was employed as a teacher in Chesterfield. As of earlier this month, he had not been charged with a crime.

This is the fourth Prince George County Public Schools educator to be accused of misconduct with a minor. Assistant Superintendent William Barnes and teachers Joshua Lashbrook and Miranda Janeway were charged with sex crimes involving children. Janeway was convicted in November of last year. One other teacher, Alisha Ferrell, was convicted of making a false police report.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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