Prince George assistant principal placed on leave amid student misconduct allegations

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — An assistant principal at Prince George High School has been placed on leave amid allegations of misconduct involving a female student, sources tell CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French.

The school system confirmed to CBS 6 that assistant principal Aucet Wilson is being investigated by law enforcement. According to social media, Wilson has been the assistant principal at the high school for almost two years and was previously employed as a teacher in Chesterfield.

Sources say allegations of misconduct with a student came to the district's attention last week when someone other than the student reported it. Once the superintendent was briefed, immediate action was taken, according to sources.

The administration discovered Wilson was texting with the female student, sources say, and he was put on leave.

CBS 6 reached out to Prince George County Public Schools Wednesday evening. We were forwarded the following message, which was sent to parents Thursday.

"Last week, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a staff member at our school. We immediately reached out to relevant parties and law enforcement.

"This staff member has not been in our building since Wednesday, February 25, 2026. PGCPS is committed to both cooperating fully with law enforcement in this matter and taking every possible step to ensure the safety of our school community.

"We are mindful that situations like this can be difficult for students and families alike. Our school counselors here at the high school and our Care Solace resources are always available if your child needs extra support or resources during this time."

As of Thursday, Wilson has not been charged with a crime.

This is the fourth Prince George County Public School educator to be accused of misconduct with a minor. Assistant Superintendent William Barnes and teachers Joshua Lashbrook and Miranda Janeway were charged with sex crimes involving children. Janeway was convicted in November of last year. One other teacher, Alisha Ferrell, was convicted of making a false police report.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

