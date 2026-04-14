Art 180 to close after nearly three decades in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond nonprofit Art 180 plans to announce Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on Aug. 28, describing a near perfect storm of financial challenges in recent years.

A lynchpin of the local arts scene, Art 180 became known for its innovative programming and empowerment of Richmond youth through classes, workshops, paid internships and educational programs over the past 27 years.

It operates Atlas, a community arts hub and gallery in Jackson Ward, and has functioned as a creative community space for local kids most in need, seeking to turn their lives around 180 degrees, hence the name.

But what leaders call six years of “financial strain and shifts in funding” have made it increasingly difficult to sustain the programs into the future. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.