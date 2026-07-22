Woman shot and killed in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was shot and killed in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a woman shot in the 13500 block of Beachcrest Terrace off Springford Parkway around 1:30 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police say the incident is domestic-related and is under investigation. Officials said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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